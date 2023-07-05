© 2023
Local News

Cape Cod Baseball League halfway through centennial season

CAI | By Brian Engles
Published July 5, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT
Courtesy Cape Cod Baseball League
/
Fans of the Orleans Firebirds get autographs

The Cape Cod Baseball League's season is about halfway though its centennial season.

"There's a lot of competitive and good baseball being played across the Cape this summer," said the league's Public Relations Director Michael Lane.

Lane gives an update on notable player performances, previews this weekend's games, and tells us which Cape League alumni might be picked in the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft.

Listen to the full conversation.

Tags
Local News Cape League Baseball
Brian Engles
Brian Engles is an author, a Cape Cod local, and a producer for Morning Edition.
