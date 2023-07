The Cape Cod Baseball League is holding its annual All-Star Game this weekend.

It's happening Saturday, July 22nd at Harwich’s Whitehouse Field at 6 pm.

The league's Public Relations Director Michael Lane gave an update on some of the players who will be featured in the game and the Home Run Derby event.

Any fans who can't attend can tune into CAI's coverage of the game on Saturday night.