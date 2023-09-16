Few homes lose power as downgraded Lee brushes Cape

Utility crews worked Saturday morning to restore power to about 3,000 homes on Cape Cod and the Islands, as a weakening Lee brought wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour.

Rain and heavy winds are expected over the next several hours as Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee moves off New England and toward Canada.

A tropical-storm warning remains in effect, though Lee's effects coincide with low tide and could mean less severe coastal flooding, said meteorologist Bryce Williams of the National Weather Service.

Barnstable County is working with the state to assess erosion later today, said Chip Reilly, the county's director of emergency preparedness.

"We were lucky on this one," Reilly told CAI. "Our trees were more resilient this time, and we're feeling confident that we're in a better position than we thought we would be in."