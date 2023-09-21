Former top military adviser doesn't believe in retirement

Joseph Dunford Jr., the retired Marine Corps four-star general who commanded U.S. forces in Afghanistan and later served as the top military adviser to two presidents, will visit Hyannis on Tuesday to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center.

Dunford in 2019 completed 42 years of active duty when he retired as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President Trump.

"I'm actually not retired," Dunford told Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary. "I'm in the second chapter of life."

This chapter finds the Boston native spending time with family and serving on the boards of Semper Fi & America’s Fund and Lockheed Martin.

Dunford's younger brother, retired Lt. Col. Mike Dunford, is president of the nonprofit Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center. Governor Healey earlier this year appointed him to the Veterans’ Home Council.

Cape Cod is home to the most veterans in Massachusetts, and the Veterans Outreach Center is working to ensure that they don't go without food and housing. Vietnam veterans founded the organization in 1983.

Gen. Dunford spoke to CAI about supporting local veterans, his view of Russia and China as threats to the U.S., and how his Catholic faith informed his leadership.

Tickets to attend Dunford's speech are available here, with proceeds funding support for local veterans.