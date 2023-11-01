© 2023
Twin Brooks apartment lawsuit expected to last into next year

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published November 1, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT
Developer LMC presented this rendering of one of the proposed Emblem Hyannis apartment buildings during a Cape Cod Commission subcommittee meeting on Dec. 20, 2022.
Quarterra
Developer LMC, now called Quarterra, presented this rendering of one of the proposed Emblem Hyannis apartment buildings during a Cape Cod Commission subcommittee meeting on Dec. 20, 2022.

A legal challenge to more than 300 apartments proposed for Hyannis is expected to stretch well into next year.

John Ale, a volunteer attorney for opponents of the Emblem Hyannis apartments, says key documents will be filed in court by mid November.

“The judge will take those under advisement and decide whether to schedule hearings, schedule a trial, ask for further briefing. … We could expect that to be well into 2024,” he said.

Developer Quarterra wants to build a 312-unit complex at the former Twin Brooks golf course.

“Something on the scale of 510 bedrooms in open grassland. … We can do better than that,” Ale said.

Opposition group Save Twin Brooks contends that the 40 acres should be saved primarily for conservation and recreation, even if a portion of the land is used for housing.

But supporters of the apartment plan have said in public meetings that Cape Cod desperately needs the housing it would provide.

Dan Lee, northeast division president with Quarterra, said the company remains fully committed to the project, in spite of the delay the lawsuit has caused.

“It has not dampened our resolve at all,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that this is standing in the way of housing that’s sorely needed.”

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Save Twin Brooks, Capeway Towing & Transport, and resident Denise Johnson.

Defendants are Quarterra and the Cape Cod Commission, which approved the plan.

To succeed, the project would still need approval from the Barnstable Town Council.
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
