First Day Hikes tradition expands from Provincetown to Wareham

Kick off 2024 with your hiking boots.

New Year's Day rings in the annual, outdoor family treat known as First Day Hikes. For the first time the free event is expanding between Provincetown and Wareham, and some of the 18 scheduled hikes will begin at sunrise.

"I love the diversity of the Cape's trails, from historic farm land trails to river restoration projects, herring runs, and cranberry bogs," said Sue Dahling Sullivan of the Barnstable Land Trust, which coordinates the event.

"We've had such enthusiastic participation over the last two years. A lot of things are closed, but nature is always open."

View the schedule of hikes here.