Hikes We Like

First Day Hikes tradition expands from Provincetown to Wareham

CAI | By Patrick Flanary
Published December 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
Bourne Farm Salt Pond Areas Bird Sanctuaries
Sue Dahling Sullivan
/
Barnstable Land Trust
Hikers seen at Bourne Farm within Salt Pond Areas Bird Sanctuaries.

Cape Cod rings in the New Year with free hikes stretching across the Cape Cod landscape.

Kick off 2024 with your hiking boots.

New Year's Day rings in the annual, outdoor family treat known as First Day Hikes. For the first time the free event is expanding between Provincetown and Wareham, and some of the 18 scheduled hikes will begin at sunrise.

"I love the diversity of the Cape's trails, from historic farm land trails to river restoration projects, herring runs, and cranberry bogs," said Sue Dahling Sullivan of the Barnstable Land Trust, which coordinates the event.

"We've had such enthusiastic participation over the last two years. A lot of things are closed, but nature is always open."

View the schedule of hikes here.

Patrick Flanary
Patrick Flanary is a dad, journalist, and host of Morning Edition.
