Cape, South Coast and Islands hit hard by winter storm

The winter storm that blew through the region Tuesday dumped about eight inches of heavy, wet snow.

By noon, snow was falling steadily, accompanied by gusty winds.

Many people were out clearing sidewalks and driveways with snowblowers and shovels.

In Falmouth, Glenn Ferguson of Falmouth told CAI he used to shovel his driveway, but these days he uses a snow blower

"My neighbor got this for free. He goes to Florida for the winter, so I get it for the winter. The price was right."

Scattered power outages were reported throughout the region as winds took down tree limbs and, with them, power lines.

Strong winds were expected to continue into Wednesday afternoon, with gusts up to 40 MPH. Cleanup and electric service restoration will be complicated by high winds and temperatures falling to the mid-20s to low-30s.

Mild to moderate coastal flooding is expected in some areas, especially around the Wednesday morning high tide.