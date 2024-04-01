Delahunt remembered by former chief of staff

QUINCY—Friends remember former U.S. Rep. Bill Delahunt as a bipartisan leader during his 14 years representing Cape Cod and the islands in Washington.

Delahunt, a Democrat who died at home on Saturday at 82, was elected seven times to Congress beginning in 1997. He was most instrumental in shaping legislation concerning preservation of the region's land and water, Delahunt's former chief of staff, Mark Forest, told CAI's Morning Edition.

"His skill as a legislator was remarkable; he was respected on all sides of the political aisle and was always in the middle of the most important issues facing our country," said Forest, a Barnstable County commissioner.

"He could guide a ship through any storm, and was a great model for those in public service," Forest continued. "You came away inspired about his ability to get things done."

Delahunt is remembered for his work on behalf of the Cape Cod Land Bank which led to the development of the Community Preservation Act.

Prior to his tenure as a congressman, Delahunt served 21 years as district attorney for Norfolk County.

