Outer Cape offshore wind meetings start tomorrow

A series of public meetings starts tomorrow on new offshore wind locations, including several off the Outer Cape.

The Biden administration has proposed eight new areas, totaling nearly 1 million acres, for lease to wind developers in the Gulf of Maine.

Two are situated off Maine and New Hampshire, but the rest are closer to Massachusetts, from the North Shore down to Eastham.

The closest turbines would be about 25 miles off Cape Cod.

The administration says the new wind areas could generate about 15 gigawatts of renewable energy and power more than 5 million homes.

Unlike previous wind projects planned for Massachusetts, these are expected to require floating turbines, anchored to the sea floor, because the water is deeper.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is hosting a series of public meetings online to discuss the plans.

The first, geared toward the general public, runs from 6 to 8 p.m. May 23 on Zoom; additional meetings focus on specific interest areas, such as commercial fishing, recreational fishing, and environmental issues.

Registration is required. For details or to register, click here to visit the BOEM registration page.

Next week, an open house will be held in each state to allow the public to speak with federal scientists and other staff in person. The Massachusetts event is scheduled for the DoubleTree by Hilton, in Danvers, from 5 to 8 p.m. Registration is available on the BOEM website.

