Trains running on South Coast Rail lines; testing underway

Test trains for South Coast Rail are running now, even though the start of service has been delayed until next May.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority says the first round of tests deals with signals at road crossings.

Later this summer, they’ll test a system that sends information to the train about what’s happening on the tracks ahead.

After that, they’ll test the Positive Train Control system, which can slow a train that’s moving too fast or stop the train completely to avoid a collision with another train.

On a recent afternoon, an engine pulling five cars passed through Myricks Junction in Berkley, heading north, as part of testing at road crossings. Myricks is where the New Bedford and Fall River lines converge before they reach East Taunton, and eventually, Boston.

All of those systems have to pass federal inspection before the projected opening next May.

South Coast Rail will create six new train stations: Middleborough, East Taunton, Freetown, Fall River, and two in New Bedford.

