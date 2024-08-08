Famed architect Marcel Breuer's Wellfleet cottage sold; next step, restoration by Modern House Trust

Restoration of a Wellfleet summer cottage designed by renowned Modernist architect and furniture designer Marcel Breuer is moving forward.

After years of planning and about a year of intense fundraising, the Cape Cod Modern House Trust bought the cottage and contents from Breuer’s son in late July for $2 million.

The group plans to restore the house — built in 1949, with additions in the 1960s — and archive the contents, which include books, art, furniture, and thousands of photographs.

Peter McMahon, founding director of the trust, visited the house this week, where a crew was beginning to shore up the structure.

“You know, it’s 75 years old,” he said. “Some things are sagging.”

Starting the work is a relief, he said.

“It's been a whirlwind the last year,” he said. “And it's done, and now the restoration is kind of the fun part, because it's a really interesting building.”

Once the house is restored, it will be rented during the summer to generate income.

In the fall, the group will host work-study fellows to help with the archiving.

CAI featured the Breuer house in a story last year.