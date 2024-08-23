Overdose Awareness Day hits home on Cape Cod

Ten years ago, Governor Deval Patrick declared a public health emergency regarding opioid abuse. The HBO documentary "Heroin: Cape Cod, USA" followed, and chronicled the effects of substance use disorder locally.

Since then, an uptick in deadly fentanyl use is challenging prevention efforts, says Dennis Lyons, chair of the Falmouth Commission on Substance Use.

The town reported 33 substance-related deaths last year. A remembrance is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, at the Village Green.

"This is a lifelong issue for the people who are using," Lyons says. "And when a family loses somebody, then it's lifelong grief."

Ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day, Lyons spoke with Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary about the ripple effect the disease has in our region.

Patrick Flanary What has changed with substance use disorder?

Dennis Lyons There has definitely been an uptick in the use of fentanyl and the damage it does. It's coming into the country, and it's very deadly, very dangerous. It's a huge challenge for the substance addiction recovery system and a huge challenge for prevention. It's one thing to be treating and addressing somebody who is in the throes of drug addiction, and it's certainly another to provide education to prevent people from falling into this horrible disease cycle.

PF State lawmakers have been working on giving towns the authority to open overdose-prevention centers. These are facilities where people can use illegal drugs under supervision. Is this a good idea?

DL There has been a bit of a track record in other communities across the country. It's a little bit out of the scope of what our commission is looking at in terms of the drug-addiction problem. I think that the legislature is weighing the benefits versus the potential risks of these types of facilities.

Just in the town of Falmouth in 2023, we had 33 substance related deaths. That's a significant number. We had another 538 emergency-room visits at Falmouth Hospital as a result of this. So it's putting substantial strain on the community. And we're we're supporting any and all efforts that are successful and have some documented evidence that they're working.

PF Barnstable County is reporting that Narcan distribution has significantly lowered the number of opioid overdose deaths. Narcan reverses the effects of an overdose. Do you find that it's working, having Narcan available?

DL There's no question that Narcan saves lives, the more that it's available and the more that people are properly trained to use it. The issue is, can we get Narcan in the right place at the right time, in the hands of somebody who is capable of administering it? But, generally speaking, the drug is very, very effective.

PF What can people expect from the event on August 31, and what are organizers hoping to achieve?

DL International Overdose Awareness Day is the world's largest annual campaign to remember, without stigma, those who have died, and to acknowledge the grief of family and friends left behind.

PF How many people are affected in a community following a single overdose death? It goes far and wide, even beyond the victim's family.

DL When you think about the family, it's not just the mother and father. It affects the children that may be dependent on that person. It affects siblings. It affects grandparents. We're seeing grandparents who have had to step in and take care of very young children because the mother and father of either passed away or were incapable. So the the ripple effect that this disease has on people is incredible and it's devastating. And it's something that I think the public really needs to focus on and be aware of, because this disease can affect anyone. This is a lifelong issue for the people who are using. And of course, when the family loses somebody, it's lifelong grief.

