After her sudden death, Rep. Williams Gifford remembered as an inspiration to conservative women

Susan Williams Gifford, a longtime state representative from Wareham and one of just four female Republican lawmakers on Beacon Hill, died suddenly from cancer Tuesday.

Gifford, 64, was first elected to the House in 2002, after serving three years on the Wareham Board of Selectmen. A spokesperson announced her death Wednesday morning.

“Susan inspired conservative women across Massachusetts to engage in politics,” Massachusetts Republican Party Chair Amy Carnevale said in a statement. “Her leadership was defined by unwavering commitment to her values, coupled with a unique kindness that touched everyone she encountered.”

On Beacon Hill, Gifford served in the GOP leadership ranks as minority whip, and she was the ranking minority member on the Joint Committee on Agriculture.

House Minority Leader Brad Jones said Gifford was “very passionate about her district,” which also included Carver and parts of Middleborough.

”As legislative districts go, hers is probably the most intense district in the country with cranberry growers,” Jones told GBH News. “And she had a strong relationship with them and understood their issues and was happy to work with them and for them, trying to be helpful. And that’s a legacy that I think will carry on.”

Jones, a North Reading Republican, recalled his colleague as someone who “was not hesitant to share her opinion on an issue or something like that, but she also was sort of no-nonsense and liked to get to the point.”

Rep. Mat Muratore, a Plymouth Republican, said Gifford’s “knack for common sense and public service will forever be an example” for Beacon Hill lawmakers. House Speaker Ron Mariano said her kindness and integrity “allowed her to bring an invaluable perspective to her work here in the Legislature.”

Gifford was also remembered Wednesday by former Gov. Charlie Baker and former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.

“The ripple effect of her loss will be felt throughout the communities that she served,” Polito said.

Gifford’s death comes in the final months of her more than two decades of legislative service, and leaves an open seat as the House is gearing up to consider compromise climate legislation that recently emerged from private talks with the Senate.

Along with Lowell Democrat Rep. Rady Mom, Gifford was one of two sitting lawmakers who lost their reelection bids in the September primaries. Carver Republican and Coast Guard veteran John Gaskey ousted her with 59% of the vote.

Jones said Gifford ran while dealing with health issues, which he thinks “impacted her ability to campaign the way she would be accustomed to in the past.”

He said it’s sad to know Gifford will not be able to “enjoy the opportunity to reflect back on [her] public service.”

“Others will have to do that for her as opposed to her being able to do it herself,” he said.

Copyright 2024 WGBH Radio