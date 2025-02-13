Simple steps can help prevent spread of bird flu

Bird flu continues to spread among wild and domestic birds, as well as in other animals. The formal name for the virus is Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), and state health and environmental authorities say it is likely widespread.

There have also been a few human cases. But so far there has been no known transmission of the virus from human to human. To help prevent that from happening, public health organizations on Cape Cod and elsewhere are asking people to follow some simple guidelines.

Dr. Damian Archer, CEO of Outer Cape Health Services, tells CAI the first thing to remember is to not touch any sick or dead bird. And people who keep backyard poultry should take extra precautions.

"Especially any birds that are exposed to the elements and you can't swear for how they are interacting with the wilderness, be very careful of how you are interacting with them," Archer said.

He also said pets, particularly cats, should be kept indoors as much as possible.

"There is a recommendation right now that you keep household pets inside as much as possible particularly if you are not directly monitoring them. As much as I know cats do not like to be on leashes, so they may be pets in particular that you want to try to keep indoors," Archer said.

Archer stressed that good hand-washing is important to keeping the bird flu virus, or any virus, from spreading.

Cases of bird flu continue to appear among wild and domestic birds and other animal species. A few humans have contracted the virus from animals, but there is no known transmission from human to human.

Despite there being no known person-to-person transmission of bird flu Outer Cape Health says those who have direct exposure to infected birds or animals are at a higher risk.

To help reduce potential health risks, Outer Cape Health advises the following precautions:

Avoid Contact with Birds and Wildlife: Refrain from handling sick or dead birds and report any suspected cases to local authorities.

Refrain from handling sick or dead birds and report any suspected cases to local authorities. Keep Pets Safe: Dogs should be leashed to prevent contact with dead wildlife, and cats - highly susceptible to HPAI - should be kept indoors in affected areas.

Dogs should be leashed to prevent contact with dead wildlife, and cats - highly susceptible to HPAI - should be kept indoors in affected areas. Monitor Flu-Like Symptoms: Individuals presenting with flu-like symptoms who may have had exposure to wild birds will be evaluated, and samples may be sent to state laboratories for avian flu testing as needed.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says there have been recurring incidents of bird flu in the commonwealth since 2022. In January of this year, an outbreak of HPAI likely caused the death of Canada geese, swans, and other birds in Plymouth.

"Preliminary positive cases are being reported at other locations across the state. Evidence suggests that HPAI is widespread in Massachusetts and is likely present even in places where there has not been a confirmed positive," The DPH said in a statement posted to its website.

State agencies continue to monitor and respond to suspected HPAI cases. Infected birds may not always exhibit visible symptoms, making detection difficult. Wild animals that scavenge on infected birds, such as foxes, are also at risk of contracting the virus.



