'Have you no decency?': Keating calls out GOP lawmaker for misgendering trans colleague

Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Bill Keating sharply rebuked a House Republican subcommittee chair Tuesday after the Texas representative purposefully misgendered a transgender colleague twice.

Republican Chairman Keith Self, of Texas, called U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, a Delaware Democrat, “Mr. McBride” while introducing her to speak in a House Foreign Affairs Europe Subcommittee hearing. McBride is the first openly transgender member of Congress.

McBride noticed Self’s act and responded by thanking Self with the address “Madam Chair.” Quickly, Keating interrupted to ask the chairman to repeat his introduction. Self said he was following the standard set on the floor of the House.

Tensions rose, and the Democrat kept up his challenge, saying, “Will you repeat what you just said when you introduced a duly elected representative from the United States of America please?”

Self once again used “mister” to misgender McBride, prompting Keating to raise his voice at the chair.

“Mr. Chairman, you are out of order,” Keating shot back. “Mr. Chairman, have you no decency? I’ve come to know you a little bit, but this is not decent.”

Self attempted to continue the hearing, when Keating interrupted, saying, “You will not continue it with me unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way.”

Self then immediately adjourned the meeting.

In the video below, the exchange can be seen at around the one-hour mark:

Keating, who represents parts of the South Shore, Cape and Islands, declined to comment further on the conflict, with a spokesperson for his office saying the congressman feels “the video speaks for itself.”

Self later defended his actions on social media, writing that it “is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes.” President Trump signed an executive order in January declaring the U.S. government will recognize only a person’s birth sex, not their gender identity.

Other Republican lawmakers have misgendered McBride. Notably, following McBride’s election, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, of South Carolina, introduced bills to bar trans women from using the women’s bathroom in Congress and on all federal property.

In an interview with the New York Times in January, McBride said that she has been welcomed by most colleagues on the other side of the aisle.

“Honestly, every Republican I’ve interacted with has been warm and welcoming, save for a couple,” McBride said.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR