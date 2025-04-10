Sagamore Bridge forum set for Tuesday as state awaits funds

Most of the Sagamore Bridge replacement project’s nearly $2 billion in federal funding has not yet hit state coffers, and officials are watching the situation closely.

State Sen. Dylan Fernandes, who represents the Upper Cape and part of Plymouth County, said the “vast majority” of the money isn’t here yet. But he said that’s normal, because the bridge replacement project is in the early stages.

“To my knowledge, we will be getting these funds, because if we don't get them, that will be illegal," he said. "These are appropriated funds. These funds are in law.”

The state has yet to file documents for federal environmental permitting, but that should happen this summer, he said.

Massachusetts is working to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges for an estimated cost of $4.5 billion. The Sagamore Bridge will be built first.

Fernandes is launching what he says will be a quarterly series of public forums for residents to hear directly from the state’s head of the bridge project, Luisa Paiewonsky, executive director of the Megaprojects Delivery Office.

The first forum takes place April 15, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., in the auditorium at Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

It will be the first state-run community meeting on the bridges since some Sagamore Bridge neighbors received official notice that the state intends to take their land.

“I hope people come and raise whatever is on their minds, and I hope that then improves the process for people,” Fernandes said. “We want to make sure that their voices are heard in it.”

