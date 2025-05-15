Grants on Cape Cod canceled as Trump seeks to end National Endowment for the Arts

Arts organizations on Cape Cod are among hundreds across the country to see grants from the National Endowment for the Arts canceled by the Trump administration.

At the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, which has received funding from the agency since 1979, the money supports a seven-month fellowship for artists in residence.

“It has gone on to nurture so many emerging artists and writers here in Provincetown,” said Sharon Polli, executive director. Artists develop new works of fiction, poetry, and visual artwork, “that they then bring to the world and really shape culture through their contributions,” she said.

Just in the last two years, past fellows have won three Pulitzer Prizes — two for poetry, one for fiction, she said.

The Fine Arts Work Center is losing more than $200,000 in federal funds — a combination of money from the National Endowment for the Arts and two other programs.

Polli said reading the notice on Saturday brought her to tears.

“The National Endowment for the Arts has been one of the most important funders in my entire career,” she said. “They have been there during the economic downturn, during the pandemic, uplifting and supporting the field.”

Another local organization, the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod, is losing $40,000, according to Executive Director Julie Wake.

The foundation makes smaller grants to individual artists and cultural organizations on the Cape. Now, she is looking for ways to fill the gap.

“It's not going to destroy any organization for not getting $40,000,” she said. “But it just feels like, ‘Wow, it's impacting us here on the Cape and the Islands.’ And it's really sad. And we have artists that really rely on this type of funding.”

A grant from the National Endowment of the Arts also translates into national recognition, which helps artists advance their careers, she said.

Leaders in the arts say they will try to make up for the loss, at least in the short term. But they know donors will be hearing from many in need.

Wake said she received an email containing the same language reportedly received by other organizations around the country.

"The NEA is updating its grantmaking policy priorities to focus funding on projects that reflect the nation's rich artistic heritage and creativity as prioritized by the President,” it reads. “Consequently, we are terminating awards that fall outside these new priorities."

It says the administration will prioritize “projects that elevate the Nation's HBCUs and Hispanic Serving Institutions, celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence, foster AI competency, empower houses of worship to serve communities, assist with disaster recovery, foster skilled trade jobs, make America healthy again, support the military and veterans, support Tribal communities, make the District of Columbia safe and beautiful, and support the economic development of Asian American communities.”

Trump has proposed eliminating all funding for the National Endowment for the Arts in his 2026 budget request.

