Cape Cod Commission, CCRTA launch transit needs assessment

The Cape Cod Commission has partnered with the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority this month to launch a two-year transit needs assessment aimed at better understanding how public transportation is serving Cape Cod and how it can be improved for daily travelers.

Colleen Medeiros, Cape Cod transportation manager at the Cape Cod Commission, said the goal is to get as much feedback as possible. The input will be used in a future CCRTA plan update.

“We have a public comment tool where users can share feedback on future needs or, if they’re current riders, provide input on a crosswalk, a sidewalk, a bus shelter, seating, or more service,” Medeiros said.

The CCRTA is also hosting pop-up stations in locations such as the Hyannis Transportation Center and park-and-ride lots.

The transit plan is a recent addition to CCRTA’s ongoing efforts to make public transit more accessible.

“They just recently went fare-free on all fixed routes last month,” Medeiros said. “They also have the new SmartDART service — a web app–based, on-demand van, like Uber or Lyft.”

CCRTA serves a wide variety of riders.

“We have an aging population who needs assistance getting to medical appointments and getting around,” Medeiros said. “We have our seasonal population, which includes a seasonal workforce and visitors who may not be familiar with Cape Cod. Then, we have our year-round residents, and some are commuting over the bridges.”

Non-English speakers are included in CCRTA’s outreach efforts.

“We understand that there are vulnerable populations, and their voices need to be heard — especially on issues related to public transportation,” Medeiros said. “The online public survey is available in Portuguese and English. We’re also partnering with the Brazilian Resource Center and veterans groups.”

Feedback can be submitted anonymously through the CCRTA website, public comment tool, phone, or email.

“One unique thing about the public comment tool is you can view annual ridership data,” Medeiros said. “For example, data from 2022 shows where every bus picked up a passenger. You can really learn more and think, ‘Wow, I didn’t realize there were 70,000 boardings at the Hyannis Transportation Center.’ It’s eye-opening.”

Organizations, committees or community groups interested in hosting a discussion or arranging a pop-up table are encouraged to contact commission staff. For more information or to leave a comment or take the survey, visit capecodcommission.org/transit.