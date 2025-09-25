© 2025
Public Comments Sought on Proposed Striped Bass Regulations

CAI | By Amy Kolb Noyes
Published September 25, 2025 at 10:04 AM EDT
Ken Neill
Striped Bass

There are fewer striped bass than there should be. That’s according to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. In response, changes for the 2026 fishing season are being proposed.
The species was declared overfished in 2019 and efforts are under way to increase the striper population. For 2026, the Commission is proposing a commercial quota reduction. And recreational anglers could see season closures and/or size limit changes.
The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries is holding public hearings on the proposed changes, including a webinar this coming Monday and an in-person hearing on Tuesday at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. Both hearings are scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Written public comments will be accepted through October 3.
Local News
Amy Kolb Noyes
Amy is an award-winning journalist who has worked in print and radio since 1991. In 2019 Amy was awarded a reporting fellowship from the Education Writers Association to report on the challenges facing small, independent colleges. Amy has a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University and an MFA from Vermont State University.
