Public Comments Sought on Proposed Striped Bass Regulations

There are fewer striped bass than there should be. That’s according to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. In response, changes for the 2026 fishing season are being proposed.

The species was declared overfished in 2019 and efforts are under way to increase the striper population. For 2026, the Commission is proposing a commercial quota reduction. And recreational anglers could see season closures and/or size limit changes.

The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries is holding public hearings on the proposed changes, including a webinar this coming Monday and an in-person hearing on Tuesday at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. Both hearings are scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Written public comments will be accepted through October 3.

