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New Steamship rep. favors term limits, says cultural shift needed

CAI | By Sam Houghton
Published March 13, 2026 at 11:31 AM EDT
Chilmark resident Ted Gavin joins the Steamship Authority board representing Martha's Vineyard.
Chris Koontz/ChrisKPhotography
Chilmark resident Ted Gavin joins the Steamship Authority board representing Martha's Vineyard.

For the last several years, there has been intense pressure for change aboard the Steamship Authority coming from the traveling public of Martha’s Vineyard.

Those calls have been answered recently. There is a new general manager for the ferry line. And just last week, Dukes County Commissioners appointed a new representative to the Steamship Authority board.

Chilmark resident Ted Gavin was appointed from a crowded field of candidates, and he spoke recently with CAI's Sam Houghton about what he hopes to accomplish.
Local News
Sam Houghton
Sam Houghton is Morning Edition Host for CAI. He previously served as producer, reporter and weekend host for CAI. He was also the former managing editor of news at the Martha's Vineyard Times and reporter with the Enterprise Newspapers in Falmouth.
See stories by Sam Houghton