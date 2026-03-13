New Steamship rep. favors term limits, says cultural shift needed

For the last several years, there has been intense pressure for change aboard the Steamship Authority coming from the traveling public of Martha’s Vineyard.

Those calls have been answered recently. There is a new general manager for the ferry line. And just last week, Dukes County Commissioners appointed a new representative to the Steamship Authority board.

Chilmark resident Ted Gavin was appointed from a crowded field of candidates, and he spoke recently with CAI's Sam Houghton about what he hopes to accomplish.