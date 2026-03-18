Cape Cod Community College president steps down

The president of Cape Cod Community College, John Cox, retired this week, seemingly ending a months-long paid administrative leave.

The chair of the Barnstable college’s board of Trustees, Tammy Glivinski-Saben, issued a statement on Tuesday, saying that Cox had submitted his retirement notice on Monday, which went into effect “immediately.”

Cox had been president for 14 years.

He was placed on paid administrative leave in October, though the reasons why have not been made public.

The trustees held a closed-door meeting on Oct. 23 when the decision was made. At the time, officials with the school said the reasons were related to an ongoing "personnel matter.”

The Trustees have held a number of executive sessions since.

Carlnita P. Greene, vice president of academic affairs, was named as administrator in charge in November.

Glivinski-Saben is calling a special meeting to discuss next steps for the College’s leadership, scheduled for Thursday, March 19. That will be open the public.

“As Chair, I continue to reaffirm my commitment to transparency and open communication and will keep the College community abreast of any further developments,” Glivinski-Saben said in the statement.

Cox has not been immediately reached for comment.

