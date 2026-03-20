Governor proposes policy changes to make hunting more accessible

Governor Maura Healey has proposed measures to make hunting more accessible in Massachusetts. That includes lifting a state ban on Sunday hunting, decreasing setback limits for bow hunting and allowing crossbow hunting for everyone, not just people with disabilities.

As a press conference at the Frances A. Crane Wildlife Management Area in East Falmouth Thursday, Healey said the state law prohibiting Sunday hunting goes back to the days of the Puritans.

"We still have a Sunday ban on hunting. It doesn't make any sense," she said. "We're going to propose to get rid of that Sunday hunting ban, legalize hunting on Sunday for the first time in state's history."

Healey said allowing people to hunt on Sundays will make it easier to manage the state's exploding deer population. She also noted that the changes would continue to support Hunters Share the Harvest. That's the MassWildlife program that gives hunters the opportunity to donate their venison to food pantries to be distributed to those in need.

Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game Thomas O'Shea said the governor's proposed changes have strong public support.

"We heard from farmers who really are seeking relief to damage to their crops, hunters who emphasize the need to access and time and conservation organizations that said, if we're really going to conserve biodiversity and the impacts from overabundant deer, we need to start taking action," he said.

Conservationist and television personality Jeff Corwin spoke in support of expanding hunting access in his home state of Massachusetts.

"Modifying archery distance improves access and opportunity," he said. "Opening up Sundays to hunting gives hard-working people more time in the woods and expanding crossbows ensures that more individuals can continue to participate in the traditions we love."

Following the press conference, Healey learned to shoot a bow and arrow and did some target practice alongside Corwin.