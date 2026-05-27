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After six months, no decision on Pilgrim radioactive water disposal

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published May 27, 2026 at 10:30 AM EDT
The reactor room at Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. Image from 2019.
Sarah Mizes-Tan / CAI
The reactor room at Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. Image from 2019.

It’s been six months since a state appeals officer determined that industrial wastewater from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth could not be released into Cape Cod Bay. But the ruling has yet to take effect.

An appeals officer’s ruling is merely a recommendation until Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Bonnie Heiple finalizes the decision.

A spokesperson for the agency, Lauren Moreschi, said Heiple is reviewing the nearly 60-page document. Moreschi would not give a timeline for a decision.

Pilgrim’s parent company, Holtec International, is seeking to discharge the wastewater into the bay. Many of the contaminants in the water can be removed, but not all, including radioactive tritium.

The state appeal pertains only to non-radiological material, because radiological waste falls under the federal jurisdiction of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Holtec has said it will not discharge the water while the appeal is pending.

Local activists concerned about nuclear safety are hungry for the Department of Environmental Protection’s final word.

What was once more than 1 million gallons has fallen below 800,000 gallons as the water evaporates into the outdoor air.

The evaporation meets government limits, but some South Shore and Cape Cod residents worry it could present a health risk. They want the water shipped to a waste facility.

Heiple's decision may not be the last word on the issue. Once the state decision is finalized, Holtec can appeal in Superior Court.
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Local News Pilgrim NuclearPlymouthNuclear PowerNew England News Collaborative
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
See stories by Jennette Barnes