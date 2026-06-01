History sounds loud and clear at Thacher Hall in Yarmouth Port
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Jonathan Ross of the Andover Organ Co. Works on one of the final pieces of the organ restoration at Thacher Hall.
John Basile
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The crew works to reassemble the historic tracker organ at the former Swedenborgian Church in Yarmouth Port.
John Basile
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Some of the organ parts the restoration team will reassemble.
John Basile
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Restoration involves working inside the organ.
John Basile
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A crewmember climbs inside the organ to work on the restoration.
John Basile
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The organ's pipes were set aside as the instrument was disassembled.
John Basile
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The organ, which dates to 1872, in an early stage of being rebuilt.
John Basile
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Restoration crew members work inside the organ.
John Basile
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The keyboard of the tracker organ at Thacher Hall.
John Basile
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Thacher Hall in Yarmouth Port is the former Swedenborgian Church of the New Jerusalem. It is now a performance venue.
John Basile
The historic tracker pipe organ at Thacher Hall in Yarmouth Port recently underwent a major restoration.
The organ was built by William Horatio Clarke in 1872 for the Swedenborgian Church of the New Jerusalem. It has been undated several times over the generations. This most recent renovation took about two years and one of its goals is to bring the organ closer to the way it sounded originally.
CAI's John Basile reports on the restoration process.