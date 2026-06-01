History sounds loud and clear at Thacher Hall in Yarmouth Port

The historic tracker pipe organ at Thacher Hall in Yarmouth Port recently underwent a major restoration.

The organ was built by William Horatio Clarke in 1872 for the Swedenborgian Church of the New Jerusalem. It has been undated several times over the generations. This most recent renovation took about two years and one of its goals is to bring the organ closer to the way it sounded originally.

CAI's John Basile reports on the restoration process.

