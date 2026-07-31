Hyannis homeless shelter exploring appeal options after Zoning Board nixes building permit

Backers of the St. Joseph House homeless shelter in Hyannis are considering what to do next after the Barnstable Zoning Board of Appeals blocked the shelter’s planned move to a new location.

The plan for 460 West Main St. in Hyannis received a building permit, but the board overturned it.

Opponents say they worry about safety in the neighborhood, and they contend that the shelter does not qualify for the state’s Dover Amendment, which provides a religious exemption from local zoning. Catholic Charities operates the shelter.

The law “does provide for some religious exemptions,” said James Kupfer, director of planning and development for the town of Barnstable. “And in this case, a building permit was issued. However, that status, or that designation, was challenged.”

The board is expected to explain its rationale in writing.

“A written decision will be drafted and signed by the chair,” he said.

The new location is about two miles west of the center of Hyannis, where the current shelter occupies 77 Winter St.

Catholic Charities and the shelter’s landlord, the nonprofit Housing Assistance, wrote a letter to parents at Hyannis West Elementary School, which is near the proposed shelter, aiming to address their concerns.

The organizations say their plan follows the letter and spirit of the Dover Amendment. In an email responding to questions from CAI, the groups wrote, “We remain committed to serving our community and are evaluating our options.”

Their next step could be in court.

