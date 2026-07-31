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Photos: Herman Melville statue being installed in New Bedford

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published July 31, 2026 at 12:57 PM EDT
The new Herman Melville statue is shown in progress prior to its scheduled Aug. 14, 2026 installation in New Bedford.
1 of 6  — MelvilleHeadDetail2 - 3 2 horiz.jpeg
The new Herman Melville statue is shown in progress prior to its scheduled Aug. 14, 2026 installation in New Bedford.
Courtesy, City of New Bedford
Herman Melville seems to be watching workers install the base for his own statue Wednesday morning, Jul 29, at the Seamen’s Bethel in New Bedford. The statue will be unveiled and dedicated Aug. 14 at 11 a.m.
2 of 6  — Melville Statue courtesy City of New Bedford.jpeg
Herman Melville seems to be watching workers install the base for his own statue Wednesday morning, Jul 29, at the Seamen’s Bethel in New Bedford. The statue will be unveiled and dedicated Aug. 14 at 11 a.m.
Courtesy, City of New Bedford
Sculptor Stefanie Rocknak with body in progress. The new Herman Melville statue is shown in progress prior to its scheduled Aug. 14, 2026 installation in New Bedford.
3 of 6  — Stefanie Rocknak with body in progress - horizontal.jpg
Sculptor Stefanie Rocknak with body in progress. The new Herman Melville statue is shown in progress prior to its scheduled Aug. 14, 2026 installation in New Bedford.
Courtesy, City of New Bedford
Putting the clay on the ribs. The new Herman Melville statue is shown in progress prior to its scheduled Aug. 14, 2026 installation in New Bedford.
4 of 6  — Putting the clay on the ribs - horizontal.jpg
Putting the clay on the ribs. The new Herman Melville statue is shown in progress prior to its scheduled Aug. 14, 2026 installation in New Bedford.
Courtesy, City of New Bedford
The new Herman Melville statue is shown in progress prior to its scheduled Aug. 14, 2026 installation in New Bedford.
5 of 6  — Head in progress.jpeg
The new Herman Melville statue is shown in progress prior to its scheduled Aug. 14, 2026 installation in New Bedford.
Courtesy, City of New Bedford
The new Herman Melville statue is shown in progress prior to its scheduled Aug. 14, 2026 installation in New Bedford.
6 of 6  — Hands in progress.jpeg
The new Herman Melville statue is shown in progress prior to its scheduled Aug. 14, 2026 installation in New Bedford.
Courtesy, City of New Bedford

Installers have been working this week to place a new statue of famed “Moby-Dick” author Herman Melville outside the Seamen’s Bethel in downtown New Bedford.

Melville visited the chapel before sailing on the voyage that would inspire “Moby-Dick.”

The bronze statue depicts Melville standing with swirls of seawater at his feet and three whale ribs emerging from the water.

Sculptor Stefanie Rocknak is known for the Edgar Allan Poe statue in Boston, among others.

Her design for New Bedford is titled “Melville and Jonah’s Journey.”

The name refers to the sermon on Jonah and the Whale in the Whaleman’s Chapel scene in “Moby-Dick.”

In the scene, Father Mapple says God wanted Jonah to “preach the truth to the face of falsehood.”

The city is planning to unveil and dedicate the Melville statue Aug. 14 at 11 a.m.

Stefanie Rocknak working on the head. The new Herman Melville statue is shown in progress prior to its scheduled Aug. 14 installation in New Bedford.
Courtesy, City of New Bedford
Stefanie Rocknak working on the head. The new Herman Melville statue is shown in progress prior to its scheduled Aug. 14 installation in New Bedford.
The new Herman Melville statue is shown in progress prior to its scheduled Aug. 14 installation in New Bedford.
Courtesy, City of New Bedford
The new Herman Melville statue is shown in progress prior to its scheduled Aug. 14 installation in New Bedford.
The new Herman Melville statue is shown in progress prior to its scheduled Aug. 14 installation in New Bedford.
Courtesy, City of New Bedford
The new Herman Melville statue is shown in progress prior to its scheduled Aug. 14 installation in New Bedford.
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Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
See stories by Jennette Barnes