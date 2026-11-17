Free Thanksgiving meals are available to those in need across the Cape, Islands, and South Coast. Unless otherwise specified, all meals are open to anyone.

Family Table Collaborative is offering Thanksgiving meals for pickup at three locations across the Cape. For all locations, you must register by 12 PM on Wednesday, November 18, and you can request vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.

To register for meal pickup at Hyannis Youth and Community Center, text THANKSGIVING to 508-348-9777. Pickup will be on Tuesday, November 24 from 4 to 6:30 PM.

To register for meal pickup at John Wesley United Methodist Church in Falmouth, text THANKSGIVING to 508-444-9060. Pickup will be on Wednesday, November 25 from 4 to 5:30 PM.

To register for meal pickup at Orleans-Eastham Elks Lodge, text THANKSGIVING to 508-470-1355. Pickup will be on Wednesday, November 25 from 4 to 5:30 PM.

Family Table Collaborative will also offer a community Thanksgiving meal for anyone on Thursday, November 26 from 12 to 2 PM. There's no deadline to register, but space is limited. Register here. The meal will be held at 1338 Route 28, South Yarmouth.

Salvation Army Hyannis Corps is offering Thanksgiving meals for pickup at their community center at 100 North Street, Hyannis. Barnstable residents should call 508-775-0364 by Thursday, November 19 to register. Pickup will be on Friday, November 20.

The Salvation Army will also serve a Thanksgiving meal at its community center on Wednesday, November 25 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. No registration is required.

Waquoit Congregational Church in Falmouth, in partnership with Moto Pizza, is offering Thanksgiving meals for pickup and delivery on Thursday, November 26 from 11:30 AM to 1 PM.

Falmouth and Mashpee residents in need can register by Sunday, November 22 by calling 508-548-5269 or emailing waquoitucc@comcast.net. You'll need to give your name, address, phone number and number of meals needed. Request delivery if you don't have transportation.

The church will also distribute food to unhoused people on Thursday, November 26 at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church and the Walmart parking lot in Falmouth.

Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands, in partnership with Stop & Shop, is offering Thanksgiving meal kits to people 60 years old and older.

To register, call 508-394-4630 ext. 280 between 8 AM and 1 PM weekdays. You must register by Tuesday, November 24, but there are a limited number of meals available, so you may want to call sooner. Each meal serves up to three people.

Pickup will be Tuesday, November 24 in Falmouth, South Dennis, and Provincetown.

Buzzards Bay Eagles #3741 is offering meals for pickup on Thursday, November 26 from 1 to 4 PM. No registration is required, but you should call 508-759-9974 to request local delivery.

Pickup will be at 39 Cohasset Ave, Buzzards Bay.

Brax Landing in Harwich Port will have a Thanksgiving buffet on Thursday, November 26. Call 508-945-2094 to make a reservation for 12, 1 or 2 PM. There's no deadline to make a reservation, but space is limited, so you may want to call sooner rather than later. Homebound people who are local can request meal delivery.

The Jake and Ann O’Rourke Memorial Fund is hosting a community meal Thursday, November 26 at the Veterans Hall on Main Street in Osterville at 3 PM. They ask that you let them know you're coming by emailing dan@jaomf.org or calling 978-821-2878.

Island Grown Initiative on Martha's Vineyard will offer Thanksgiving meal kits in partnership with Family to Family and Serving Hands. No registration is required. Food will be distributed via drive-through on a first come, first served basis. It'll be at 56 Franklin Street, Vineyard Haven on Friday, November 20 from 12 to 1:30.

American Legion Post 82 will host a community meal at 21 Washington Street, Nantucket from 12 to 4 PM on Thursday, November 26. You can also take food to go. Those who can't attend in person should request delivery by Tuesday, November 24 by calling the American Legion Post 82 at 508-325-6677 during open hours: 4 to 7 PM weekdays, 3 to 7 PM Saturdays, and 12 to 7 PM Sundays.

This is not an exhaustive list. If you know an organization on the Cape, Islands, or South Coast that's offering free food for Thanksgiving (and registration is not required or is still open), please let us know by emailing gilda_geist@capeandislands.org.