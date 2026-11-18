CAI is working with a group of newsrooms around New England to provide in-depth reporting on climate and environmental issues. One of our first tasks is to learn what topics our communities would like to see more reporting about.

To that end, we've compiled a short survey. Yes, we know you get a lot of survey asks. But we promise this one is short. It should only take about five minutes to complete. Your answers are voluntary and will help inform our reporting priorities.

You can find the survey here or use the QR code above. Thank you!