Nantucket Book Festival 2025

The Nantucket Book Festival is an annual celebration of the literary arts that brings together authors, book lovers, and storytellers. June 12-15, the island of Nantucket transforms into a book lover's paradise, featuring a captivating lineup of author readings, panel discussions, writing workshops, and book signings.

Whether you're a die-hard bibliophile or simply someone who appreciates the artistry of the written word, the Nantucket Book Festival offers something for everyone. Plus, almost all Festival events are FREE and open to the public, ensuring that literary enjoyment is accessible to all.

Find ticket and schedule information here.