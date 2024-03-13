New Benefit for active Founders Circle members
This year when you renew, we are offering you another great reason to appreciate and value CAI! With your Founders Circle membership, you will receive complimentary access to a wealth of programs available on the NPR+ podcast app. Catch up on curated NPR episodes you missed and discover new programs we don’t offer on CAI. Active Founders Circle members will be eligible to receive a year-long subscription to this exciting new service from NPR with our compliments and appreciation. Current Founders Circle members will receive the invitation to join NPR+ on National Public Radio Day, May 3, 2024.