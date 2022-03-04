Past Event: The Moth Live

On Friday, March 4, 2022, Founders Circle champions and their guests had the opportunity to experience The Moth live at the Zeiterion, in New Bedford. A good time was had by all and Founders Circle champions had an opportunity to pos for photos with Jay Allison and the storytellers. Members of our Founders circle are an integral part of our station, and we applaud their belief and dedication in public media and its place in connecting our community. In case you missed The Moth live, don’t worry! You will have another chance to see an August performance on the Vineyard that we will present in our July newsletter.

Linda Stone, Richard Stone, Richard Peal, and Deb Maguire at The Moth Live.

If you are a Founders Circle champion and are interested in future opportunities to attend The Moth Live, please email founders_circle@capeandislands.org