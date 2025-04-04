Miriam Wasser / WBUR
Three communities in Massachusetts have a lot to lose if the Trump administration succeeds in halting all offshore wind.
Rising interest rates, inflation, and global supply chain issues brought delays in 2023 for the offshore wind industry, but also some projects began generating energy.
At UN climate talks, the global community is looking at tripling the amount of renewables coming online. In the U.S., that's meant a push into offshore wind — but it's been met with fits and starts.