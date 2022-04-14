Sleep Deprivation in Teens

According to the CDC, kids who don’t get enough sleep are at higher risk for many health problems, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, poor mental health, and injuries. They’re also more likely to have attention and behavior problems. Yet 6 out of 10 middle schoolers and 7 out of 10 high schoolers aren’t getting adequate sleep.

We talk with the authors of the book Generation Sleepless about the role of sleep in the developing brain, factors preventing kids from getting adequate sleep, and practical strategies to get them more.