Arts & Ideas: April 10th, 2022

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm The Moth Radio Hour - Stories about the wisdom of elders: a favorite teacher, a patriarchy-busting grandmother, and Star Wars in translation. It’s a new Moth, and it’s made right here by us in Woods Hole.

8pm NPR's Jazz Night in America - Exploring the lasting musical legacy of the late jazz pianist Cedar Walton.

9pm Big Picture Science - The latest buzz about bugs. Why insects are becoming more scarce, and what it means for the world.

10pm “Engulfed in Flames”, “If These Walls Could Talk”, and more surprising stories from PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.