Arts & Ideas: May 1st, 2022

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm The Moth Radio Hour - Letting our loved ones live on through story. A chaplain remembers her favorite nursing home residents, and a writer goes on an adventure with her aging mother. It’s a new Moth, and it’s made right here by us.

8pm The Emergence of Janis Joplin - A deep look at the iconic singer’s life and music.

9pm The Pulse: Power Struggle - The latest innovations and bottlenecks in renewable energy: from wind and solar, to artificial leaves and cow dung.

10pm “Religion’s Toolbox”, “The Things They Carry”, and more

surprising stories from this week's PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.