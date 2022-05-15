Arts & Ideas: May 15th, 2022

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm CBC Radio's Outfront - Fields and ponds, love and loss. Stories about the great outdoors.

8pm Re:sound Special - The city intersection: corruption and concrete in Chicago, and the face of homelessness in Silicon Valley.

9pm Humankind Specials - Exploring international law, the rights of civilians in wartime, and what can be done for the people of Ukraine.

10pm “Black Dog”, “Malcolm is Back!”, and more surprising stories from this week's PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.