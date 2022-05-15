© 2021
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts & Ideas: May 15th, 2022

Published May 15, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm CBC Radio's Outfront - Fields and ponds, love and loss. Stories about the great outdoors.

8pm Re:sound Special - The city intersection: corruption and concrete in Chicago, and the face of homelessness in Silicon Valley.

9pm Humankind Specials - Exploring international law, the rights of civilians in wartime, and what can be done for the people of Ukraine.

10pm “Black Dog”, “Malcolm is Back!”, and more surprising stories from this week's PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Arts and Ideas on CAI Arts and Ideas on WCAI
Michael Falero
Michael is a producer for CAI's Arts and Ideas show, airing Sunday nights.
