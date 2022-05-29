© 2021
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts & Ideas: May 29th, 2022

Published May 29, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm The Apple Seed - Stories of remembering those we’ve lost, and growing closer to the ones we love. A Memorial Day special.

8pm To The Best of Our Knowledge Special - “Hope” as a verb - how to make more of it for ourselves. The second of a three part series.

9pm Climate One - Expressing feelings about the climate crisis through music.

10pm “The Cotton Empire”, “Random Weather Report”, and more surprising stories from this week's PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Michael Falero
Michael is a producer for CAI's Arts and Ideas show, airing Sunday nights.
