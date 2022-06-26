Arts & Ideas: June 26th, 2022

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm The Moth Radio Hour - Stories of punks, blessings, and burlesque. People redefine themselves in face of their past. It’s a brand new Moth, made by us right here in Woods Hole.

8pm Stories from the Heart of the Land - Journeys Home and Away: how we make discoveries about the places we visit and about ourselves.

9pm Humankind Specials: Uncommon Ground - Pro- and anti-abortion activists in Boston turn down the temperature after tragedy strikes, and find common ground.

10pm “More Drumming”, “Meet the Barraus”, and more unexpected stories from this week's PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.