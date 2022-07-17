© 2021
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts & Ideas: July 17th, 2022

Published July 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm Stories from the Heart of the Land - Depending on Nature: people who live off the land and the sea, in all sorts of ways. Part of a documentary series we made in Woods Hole a few years ago.

8pm Slow Burn: Roe V Wade - The story of abortion before Roe, and how abortion's future might look a lot like the past.

9pm Big Picture Science - Skeptic check: hypnosis as an effective medical treatment for pain…or just a fun party trick.

10pm “Fight For Your Right”, “The Things They Carry”, and more unexpected stories from this week's PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

