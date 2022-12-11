© 2022
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts and Ideas: December 11, 2022

Published December 11, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm Race-conscious college admissions are unfair to Asian Americans — that’s the debate this week on Intelligence Squared U.S.

8pm How Jazz singers use their interpretive powers to express the delight and anguish of love, from the Smithsonian and PRX series, Jazz Singers.

9pm At age 14, Cauline Yates learned she was a descendant of Thomas Jefferson. That and much more on “Expanding Our Origin Story,” from With Good Reason.

10pm “A Song For Peace,” “A Picture Emerges," and more unexpected stories from PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

