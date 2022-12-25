Arts and Ideas: December 25, 2022

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm “Two Holidays and a Blizzard," an hour of plays, performed for the radio, along with interviews of the writers and actors on this installment of Playing on Air.

8pm Excerpts from live performances around the nation celebrating the winter holidays on "The Christmas Revels: In Celebration Of The Winter Solstice 2022."

9pm "Itzhak Perlman’s Chanukah Radio Party." Perlman shares memories from his own life, and some of his favorite recordings for the Jewish festival of lights.

10pm “Whales in Hiding,” “Do Alligators Protect Herons?,” and more unexpected stories from PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

