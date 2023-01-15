Arts and Ideas: January 15, 2023

This week on Arts and Ideas.

7pm Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. leveraged the influence of artists in the civil rights movement, and that legacy of activism in the arts continues today. Ahead of MLK Day celebrations, it's "MLK — Activism and the Arts" from WNYC and NPR's The Takeaway."

8pm Concertos from two composers that have been hiding in plain sight, on The Spanish Hour.

9pm The state of climate change, and what we can still do to slow it down, from Big Picture Science.

10pm “Loom Builder One,” “The Arctic Fox,” more unexpected stories from PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.