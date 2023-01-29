Arts and Ideas: January 29, 2023

This week on Arts and Ideas.

7pm The Rumble Strip podcast was named the best podcast of 2022 by the New Yorker, and others. Stories from a community message board, a garden and a neighborhood in Vermont with host Erica Heilman.

8pm How jazz singers choose and re-interpret material from the "Great American Songbook" and beyond on the Smithsonian and PRX Jazz Singers series.

9pm Authors typically go on tour reading their work to audiences. For American novelist Jonathan Franzen, he says it helps sharpen his prose. Franzen in conversation with authors Joseph Heller, Margaret Atwood and more from the archives of the New York State Writers Institute on its podcast "The Writers Institute."

10pm “Sleeping Beauty,” “I was born cooking,” and more unexpected stories from PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.