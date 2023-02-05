Arts and Ideas: February 5, 2023

This week on Arts and Ideas.

7pm A brand new Moth Radio Hour, produced by us right here in Woods Hole. For the start of Black history month, we’ve got stories told live that celebrate the diversity of the Black experience.

8pm Author James Baldwin’s role in the Civil Rights movement in his own words, and those of a documentarian on “Race, let’s talk about it,” from Another View.

9pm We may know their songs, but do we know what Black women artists were going through when they wrote and sang so many anthems of American life? A conversation on “Open Source” with Christopher Lydon.

10pm “Parking Garage,” “Snow,” and more surprising stories on shuffle from PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.