Arts and Ideas: March 19, 2023

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm: Stories of bold moves on a new Moth Radio Hour — produced by our very own Viki Merrick and Jay Allison here in Woods Hole.

8pm: The life of Dorothy Day, the journalist and activist who organized soup kitchens and houses of hospitality during the Great Depression. On this episode of "Human Kind."

9pm: A U.S. report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon has renewed interest into the question — are we alone in the universe? On this episode of skeptic check from Big Picture Science.

10pm: “Birdhouses in Turkey,” “Montreal Police,” and more surprising stories on PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

