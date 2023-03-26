© 2023
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts and Ideas: March 26, 2023

By Cole del Charco
Published March 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT

Sunday night on Arts and Ideas:

7pm: How Western academics, art dealers and curators helped one man loot Cambodia’s cultural heritage from Project Brazen, "Dynamite Doug."

8pm: As a disillusioned government biologist, Rachel Carson wrote the book Silent Spring about saving the Earth from its people. 60 years later it’s still resonating. From Open Source.

9pm: Mavis Staples got her start in her family's band, during the height of the Civil Rights movement. A celebration of one of our greatest living legends, from Sound Opinions.

10pm: “A Circle Of Women,” “Deeper Connections,” and more surprising stories on PRX Remix.

Cole del Charco
