Arts and Ideas: July 16, 2023

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm A small town puts on a play about the town, starring the people in the town. It’s a special from Rumble Strip and Transom.org, called “The Civic Standard.”

8pm About a third of the population has allergies. How man-made changes to our environment confuse our evolution-developed bodies, on Big Picture Science.

9pm On Sittin' In, CAI's John Basile interviews Cape Cod musicians. This week, author and jazz historian Richard Vacca.

10pm “Supervillain Theme,” “Offseason,” and more surprising stories from PRX Remix.