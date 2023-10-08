Arts and Ideas: October 8, 2023

Tune in Sunday night for Arts and Ideas:

7pm Writing a love letter, getting a job drafting rejection letters and other true stories about written correspondence. On The Moth Radio Hour — which we produce right here in Woods Hole.

8pm Unions work for employees, but not the economy. Yes or no, that’s on Open to Debate this week.

9pm The women who wrote folk music in its early days, and those reprising it with a feminist lens, now, on With Good Reason.

10pm “Independence,” “What can be recycled?,” and more surprising stories from PRX Remix.

