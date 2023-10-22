© 2023
Arts and Ideas: October 22, 2023

Published October 22, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT

Tune in Sunday night for Arts and Ideas:

7pm When companies require employees to come back to work in person, but don’t give much of a reason why, and more stories about the future of remote work from WHYY's The Pulse.

8pm  Johnny Cash’s historic concert at Folsom Prison in 1968, and the story behind the country singer’s prison performances.

9pm Mozart, Chopin, Bach and other classical music compositions for video games.

10pm “Inefficiency,” “Moral repair,” and more surprising stories on PRX Remix.

