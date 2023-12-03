© 2023
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts and Ideas: December 3, 2023

Published December 3, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST

Tune in Sunday nights for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Stories of encounters with the animal kingdom. On a brand new Moth Radio Hour, which we produce right here in Woods Hole.

8pm Helping prisoners heal both before and after they are freed from incarceration, on a special from Humankind.

9pm Steely Dan co-founder Donald Fagen on finding the sound for the quintessential Yacht-Rock band. From Art of the Song.

10pm “Eat Cake,” “Drums,” and more surprising stories on PRX Remix.

